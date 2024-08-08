It’s all about Annie at the Fringe this week - Fiona Duff

The music of Annie Lennox will be honoured in Salty Brine's Fringe show, These Are the Contents of My Head

I am not sure if you are reading this in the hope of getting some top tips for shows I have seen. However, I haven’t actually seen a lot and not really much that has blown me away.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, there are a couple in my diary that I am looking forward to seeing.

I have heard great things about the Salty Brine show, These Are the Contents of My Head (the Annie Lennox Show) which is at Assembly Roxy, so that’s on the agenda for this weekend. I also have a friend coming over from Bridge of Allan to see Come Dine With Me – The Musical, and that sounds like a whole heap of fun. I wonder if that voiceover guy will be in the show as he is the real star of the television series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The other show that I can’t wait to park my backside in front of is Jack Docherty’s Police Chief from Scot Squad. He never lets me down when it comes to laughter – as usual I shall be going with another friend who was in the very original sketch group he was in – the Bodgers. For those of you who were going to the Fringe in the 1980s that will bring back happy memories.

My younger daughter’s friend is in a show called This Side Of The House – no idea what this will be like but I shall be there. I have already seen photographs of the wig that she wears in her role. I know that sounds odd, but that’s the kind of thing we share on my family’s WhatsApp group. I won’t even tell you what it is called as that would require another column to explain. Well, maybe one day as there are a few others that need explanation as well.

Apart from that I have just been busy walking the dog and trying to work out where my daughter and several of her friends are going to sleep when they descend upon me next week. Luckily I found a blow-up bed lurking in the back of a cupboard. To be honest I have no idea from where it came from, but I am sure it will be more comfortable that the carpet.

So that’s my Fringe so far – hope you have all been getting out and about.