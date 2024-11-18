It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas

Edinburgh’s Christmas attractions are open daily from November 15 to January 4, except Christmas Day

This weekend we welcomed the festive crowds back to Edinburgh’s Christmas. There’s lots to look forward to – with the return of many favourite attractions including the traditional Christmas Market, Santa Stories and Big Wheel – as well as a brand-new Christmas Tree Maze in St Andrew Square.

With thousands of free tickets for charities and community groups, as well as a resident’s discount – there truly is something for everyone.

Our Festivals are internationally renowned, welcoming millions of visitors a year. Yet contrary to popular belief, the economic impact of all of this tourism does not directly come back to the council. That’s why, as the lowest funded council in Scotland, it is essential that we have the ability to raise extra income to reinvest in our city through a visitor levy.

We know from the extensive engagement previously carried out that the introduction of a levy has overwhelming support here in Edinburgh. With the potential to bring in tens of millions of pounds a year once it’s established, a Visitor Levy for Edinburgh presents a huge opportunity for us to invest sustainably in maintaining and developing the things that make our city such a great place to visit – and live in – all year round.

Once in place, it will offer the biggest and most supportive source of new funding for Edinburgh's cultural sector since the start of National Lottery funding 30 years ago. We are currently offering our residents and businesses a final chance to shape the scheme through our consultation. I’m delighted to see that we’ve already seen over 3000 people respond to the survey and would urge as many people as possible to have your say.

I’m angry and disappointed that we witnessed yet more alarming and dangerous behaviour by a mindless minority on Bonfire Night.

Once again, our Police Scotland and Lothian bus colleagues were deliberately targeted and it’s a miracle that no one was hurt. I fear it’s only a matter of time until someone is seriously injured or worse.

We all have a part to play, and I continue to meet regularly with police, fire, bus, youth work and other colleagues to discuss the next steps. We will continue to meet and focus on community work, early intervention and prevention.

Alongside this, I am repeating my calls for a complete ban on the public sale of fireworks and stronger penalties for those who inflict fear and alarm in all our communities. There has to be consequences for this mindless behaviour, and I have written to the Lord Advocate and both the UK and Scottish Governments to call for urgent change.

The Chief Superintendent confirmed that comprehensive investigations are well underway, and that their best detectives are working on bringing the perpetrators to justice. This can’t come quickly enough.

I want to pay tribute to the police, emergency services, Lothian Buses, and council officers, including waste colleagues who worked into the early hours to deal with the aftermath, and to the local community for their steadfastness during the shocking disorder. If you have any information, please contact the Police or Crimestoppers as soon as possible.

I want to finish by thanking our elections team and council staff who have worked hard over recent months in the Colinton/Fairmilehead by-election. I look forward to welcoming Councillor Louise Watson Spence and working with her.