It's big and fab and in a theatre near you - Karen Koren

​Looking forward to this Autumn and our new touring show, The Big Fab Comedy Show, which will be visiting towns around Scotland in October and November.

Catherine Bohart

Gilded Balloon will be presenting Britain’s leading names alongside local favourites and rising stars.

The Big Fab Comedy Show is a line-up show like no other – bringing the UK’s top TV comedy stars to Scotland’s towns and cities including stops in Aberdeen, Dundee, Dunfermline, Galashiels and Edinburgh, with dates in Glasgow, Ayr, Inverness, Stirling and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This October, see Scot Squad’s Chris Forbes host the show in Whitehall Theatre Dundee, Galashiels Volunteer Hall and the Queens Hall in Edinburgh alongside Thanyia Moore, Liam Farrelly and Rosco McClelland.

There will also be a headline slot from Catherne Bohart, fresh from ITV2’s Stand Up Sketch Show, A League of their Own, 8 Out of 10 Cats, Richard Osman’s House of Games and more.

This November see BBC Scotland’s Breaking the News star Jay Lafferty host the show alongside Sarah Keyworth (Live at the Apollo), Joshua Bethania (2022’s So You Think You’re Funny winner), Shetland’s favourite Marjolein Robertson and topping off the night will be All Killa-No Filla podcast host and Live at the Apollo regular Kiri Pritchard-McLean.

Kiri’s most recent TV appearances include hosting Live at the Apollo, Have I Got News For You, 8 Out of 10 Cats, The Russell Howard Hour (which she writes on) and she’s a frequent contributor on Frankie Boyle’s New World Order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A regular on the live circuit, Kiri’s last show Home Truths has recently toured the UK to rave reviews.

Maisie Adam will be headlining our March shows of the Big Fab Comedy Shows – so hope you will come and see some or all of these exciting shows.