It’s dreich and damp but nowhere in the world I’d rather be

The weather in Edinburgh is the weather is ‘frankly, terrible most of the time,’ says Susan Dalgety (Picture: Lisa Ferguson)

At first glance life in hot and sunny Dubai seems a lot more attractive than dreich, damp Edinburgh. The richest city in a region full of rich cities, Dubai is the byword for luxurious living.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is hard to imagine now, but this metropolis full of luxury shopping malls, towering skyscrapers and beautiful people from across the world, was once a small town, dependent on fishing and pearl diving. Its citizens lived in simple houses made from palm fronds and most lived in poverty, barely scraping a living from the sea. The discovery of rich oil seams in 1966 changed all that, and Dubai is now a very popular holiday destination, as well as an attractive place for ambitious people to relocate.

Only last week, healthcare professional Natalie Oakes told the Evening News that she much prefers living there than in Edinburgh, her home before emigrating to the Middle East. She describes an envious lifestyle of cheap food and cheap petrol with employee benefits a Scottish trade union boss could only dream of for her members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie waxes lyrically about Dubai’s beaches and its “wellness” culture and she praises its safe environment as a great place to bring up children. She said: “I feel safer in Dubai and find it scary hearing about incidents that have been going on in the UK each time I pay a visit. I want to bring my boy up in this environment – it’s so safe”.

Sitting in my tenement flat in Viewforth, with a throw keeping me warm while I type, I can only dream of long, hot days. My winter fuel bills will be so high there won’t be much money left to spend on luxuries, and my grandson is still mourning the loss of his mountain bike, stolen from our stair last year. But would I trade Auld Reekie for the City of Gold as Dubai is often called? Not a chance.

The Dubai Mall may boast more designers than St James Quarter could ever dream of hosting but seriously who can afford an £8000 Chanel bag – even if it is a classic? And I bet Dubai doesn’t boast many charity shops. My most recent purchase from my local British Heart Foundation shop, a nearly new khaki jacket for a tenner, is so on trend I risk being fashionable.

And while I yearn for more sunshine and warmth, summers in Dubai can be brutal with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees and cheap fuel and luxury cars combined with sandstorms, means the air quality can be poor. I may have the occasional moan about Lothian Buses, but we have the best public transport system in the country. And the air is fresh, if a tad cold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie has made a huge success of her new life in Dubai, and I wish her, her partner Calvin and their baby due in December, all the very best in their adopted city. But while Edinburgh may be crumbling around the edges a little, hardly surprising for a city that is now 900 years old, and the weather is, frankly, terrible most of the time, there is nowhere in the world I would rather live than here.