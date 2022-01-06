It’s Hogmanay Jim, but not as we know it - Karen Koren

Hogmanay hoots with Robert Florence in Queen of the New Year

I have to say, other than Scot Squad on BBC1, which never fails to entertain, Hogmanay viewing was pretty dismal.

I was disappointed with Robert Florence and Greg Hemphill’s sketch show Queen of The New Year, though they are both talented performers and writers.

On STV there was a review show narrated by Lorraine Kelly which you could tell was recorded ages ago. On BBC2 was the staple Jools Holland. Jools is always a good show to dip in and out of, if only to see who is in the audience.

Do the television programmers not comprehend that there are a lot of people sitting at home alone or with people they would rather not be with on Hogmanay, who are just waiting to be entertained?

At midnight I poured my brother and myself a glass of pink champagne and watched the countdown to midnight on BBC1. There were fireworks with a very strange musical accompaniment which was neither Scottish nor anything I have every heard before. Where was Auld Lang Syne?

It came after Edith Bowman introduced a slow adaptation which was neither uplifting nor happy

Hogmanay has always been a celebration in Scotland. I can remember first footing in the 60s, 70s and 80s and at the Bells the TV would have the countdown and everyone singing Auld Lang Syne with gusto.

We would all be dancing in strangers’ sitting rooms and old men would be shouting “One singer one song” and everyone would do their party piece.

Those were the days when Scottish country dancing was on the telly, a bit of the White Heather Club, Andy Stewart and Kenneth McKellar. We didn’t listen to them, we just sang along, danced and had fun!

I know times have to change and maybe there’s not so much to be happy about these days, but we all deserve a wee singalong and some good old Scottish ceilidh dancing.

It’s a real shame that Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations were cancelled and maybe it will give us a chance to re-assess what we want out of Hogmanay.