It’s jotters for missing form filler
I’ve previously written about the needless problems which stopped the work getting under way, and just when it looked like the electricity and gas supply to the homes had been disconnected to allow for the site to be cleared, it turned out someone forgot to fill out a form and get it to the demolition company on time. The utilities had indeed been cut off, but no paperwork meant no progress.
I don’t know how hard it is to sign off a bit of paper to confirm work has been completed successfully – I’d have thought whoever was in charge of the operation would have been present to see the work completed, form and pen at the ready – but maybe that’s too obvious.
But it all adds to the frustration of the people affected that these avoidable niggles get in the way, as if they haven’t been through enough already. The paperwork will be completed and the site levelled eventually, and indeed work is now supposed to start this coming Monday so the construction of the new houses can begin, but I’ll believe it when I see it. Maybe I should go down there myself on Monday morning and make sure everyone has the right bits of paper. And if they don’t, someone should get their jotters.
Sue Webber is a Scottish Conservative MSP for Lothian