It’s set to be another expensive winter - Angus Robertson

It is set to be another expensive winter for energy bills. Combined with the cost-of-living crisis, we will all be thinking about how to mitigate costs in all areas as far as possible.

Recent figures from Warm This Winter campaign show that over half (56 per cent) of people from vulnerable households are worried about being cold this winter. This rises to 63 per cent among people living in a household where someone is suffering from a pre-existing health condition or is disabled.Regardless of your circumstances, it may be helpful to visit the Home Energy Scotland website, set up by the Scottish Government to provide information about how to heat homes and to distribute or point people towards grants and loans that may be available.

