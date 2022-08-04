It’s the smaller things in life that mean the most - Karen Koren

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You know that thing when you’re waiting for the bag on the carousel and it doesn’t turn up and you get that sinking feeling like when you were not going to get picked for the school sports team. It’s gone and you stand there alone deflated!

The suitcase had everything in it from my best dresses and shoes to my medication, toiletries, underwear and electric toothbrush. We don’t realise how much we rely on things to support us when we’re away.

The airline were hopeless and it’s happening on a daily basis. So many bags going missing because the airports can’t cope and are understaffed.

These visitors to Edinburgh thankfully still have their luggage. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I had five days away and managed with one newly bought dress and new underwear and getting emergency medication. It was hard and spoilt my meetings a bit. I travelled home with a small carrier bag and my handbag.

I didn’t have to think about my luggage as it was already lost and now I have to apply for compensation through travel insurance. I arrived home to my friend, who’s staying with me for the Fringe, and she made a lovey salad with what was in the fridge and we drank wine and had a lovely time catching up and all my troubles then felt like little ones.

Losing my bags was very inconvenient at the time but not the end of the world. We have all had to deal with loss of some kind over these last few years and things we have taken for granted.

We have had challenges like we’ve never had before.

In the end though we discover that it’s family, friends and the smaller things in life that mean the most. The Edinburgh Festival Fringe is about to put its hat on again for the first time in three years.