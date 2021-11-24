It's time to show Boris and his gaffes the door - Steve Cardownie

Prime Minister Boris Johnson after his disastrous CBI conference speech on Monday. PIC: Getty.

His career has been peppered with such gaffes and there are too many to mention, but I will highlight a few.

-“I can hardly condemn UKIP as a bunch of boss-eyed, foam-flecked Euro hysterics when I have been sometimes not far short of boss-eyed, foam flecked hysteria myself.”

-“Voting Tory will cause your wife to have bigger breasts and increase your chances of owning a BMW M3.”

-“A pound spent in Croydon is of far more value to the country than a pound spent in Strathclyde. You will generate jobs in Strathclyde far more effectively if you invest in parts of London. ”

-“Take back control of huge sums of money, £350 million a week and spend it on our priorities such as the NHS.”

-“I remember the guts streaming and the stag turds spilling out on to the grass from within the ventral cavity….this hunting is best for the deer.”

-“What’s my view on drugs? I’ve forgotten my view on drugs.”

And, somewhat tellingly, when referring to his hidden depths on the TV programme, Top Gear, “You can’t rule out the possibility that beneath the elaborately constructed veneer of a blithering idiot, there lurks an, er, blithering idiot.”

The PM will no doubt continue to be gaffe prone and the sooner that he is removed from office the better.

