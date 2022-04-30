Eyes that stare at computer screens all day may benefit from a little TLC (Picture: Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images)

Both kids have had a bad stye and my eyes are as dry as a flip-flop in the Sahara. To be honest, I’ve always had dry eyes since getting viral conjunctivitis a few years back, which in turn, developed in to blepharitis – nice! It’s not fun.

However, I found something that’s been helping us all with out sensitive eyes from a small business called Peep Club. They’re experts who’re helping those of us who suffer from dry-eye syndrome.

It all came about after two childhood best friends – an optometrist (Nicola) and a brand strategist (Natasha), who struggled with sensitised and dry eyes for years – teamed up to create Peep Club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I’ve become addicted to using their Eye Wand which has been called a "game changer" by some commentators! It’s an amazing little device that everyone in my family has had a go of.

It uses heat, gentle massage and LED light to replenish dry, tired eyes – perfect for people who spend the day staring at screens! The vibration increases blood circulation which helps to reduce puffiness and the red LED light helps to say “bye bye” to tired eye bags.