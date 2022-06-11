I've not slept for four nights but some magic potions have helped me face the world - Hayley Matthews

My youngest seems to be going through a sleep regression, waking up at 2am asking for beans and sausages, then it's 6am before getting back to sleep. So I'm going to be honest, I haven't had a shower in a few days, my hair is looks like something from "The Twits" and my eye bags are getting out of control.

I'm at the age now where make up can make me look more tired (unless you're a professional - and even they have a tough job) so it's caring for my wee round face that I'm focusing on. Yep, I believe the answer to feeling fresh is clean skin. Clean face skin to be precise. A wee skoosh of deodorant and dry shampoo and you're good to go and as long as your face is clean, you feel so much better.

With figures suggesting we're all showering less since lock-down (the average adult only having three showers a week), having a fresh face genuinely makes me feel and look bette. I've been trying out something new on my mug which I'd never heard of before – a silk cleanser by "This is Silk". It comes with a little silk cloth which I didn't even realised was a thing. I usually use a Muslim cloth but a silk cloth seems to really clean your face in a very gentle way. It makes sense why everyone is raving about silk pillowcases, silk hair turbans and silk hair accessories. So, For This is Silk to develop an oil rich cream cleanser with silk peptides, probiotics and panthenol gets a thumbs up from me.

However, I also made another discovery on my self love skin- glow up project and it's called collagen. I was complimenting a mum from school on her skin, which is so amazing and young looking, when she told me she'd been upping her collagen (yep, that's you Karen McC). So I had a look and discovered a collagen spray from Carol Joy London.

This is a little gem of a spray and high on the luxurious side at £100 a bottle (get your Christmas lists out) but what it does is magic. The Pure Collagen Spray and Eye Mask are collagen heavy so it's an instant boost and for me and hugely noticeable. When I was trying to find out why collagen is so important I discovered that skin collagen production declines at a rate of approximately 1% per year after the age of 30, so I've had a good few years in the declining stage. So it's really important to use products and facial treatments that have a direct impact on collagen production to keep skin looking fresh and youthful. I'm guessing that's why collagen is being raved about so much.

So since my silk and collagen discovery I still feel tired but don't look at tired as I normally do. I'm also quite pleased with myself that I've found something with a high potency of collagen for instant and transformational results in a spray can. Now I just need to find the secret to getting kids to sleep through the night.