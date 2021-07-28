I’ve rediscovered books, read into it what you will - Fiona Duff

Lemn Sissay

I scour the shelves of charity shops for novels and biographies, then devour them in a day or two. “What shall we watch tonight” says him indoors. I reply that he is free to whatever rubbish he wants as I have an ending that I can’t wait to discover.

It started when I had been out with friends who were talking about what they had enjoyed reading in lockdown. One of them mentioned Ben Macintyre’s The Spy And The Traitor, the true story of Russian double agent Gordievsky. Now, this isn’t one that I would normally pick up, but the kind lady dropped it off and it seemed churlish to not try to peruse.

Well, dear readers, I was hooked. It was a true story that at times seemed unbelievable and had me on the edge of my seat. Then I started going through our bookcase for anything I hadn’t read. A couple of months ago it was suggested that our book club should restart after about 20 months and the suggested tome was The Feast. This was a great read – a forgotten classic set in post 2nd world war Cornwall. Plenty to talk about when we gather tomorrow evening.

Of course it’s always great to go and listen to authors talk about work and inspiration. I shall be heading off to North Berwick several times from 6th August as there are several incredibly interesting writers appearing at Fringe By The Sea. Indeed, the literary part of their programme really does have something for everyone. There are books for tiny little kiddiewinks, teenagers and for us grown-ups there’s Lemn Sissay, Maggie O’Farrell, Irvine Welsh, Gavin Francis and, if you are interested in meeting a star of the future remember I mentioned Helen McClory.