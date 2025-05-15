Jenny answers school phone ban call - Sue Webber

Jenny Gilruth MSP, Minister for Education and Skills

For far too long, the SNP kept coming up with spurious reasons not to ban mobile phones in schools ─ kids might need to call their parents, a ban wouldn’t cover watches, there were so many a ban wouldn’t work, that sort of thing.

I argued that the continued use of phones during classes was too big a problem to ignore and was roundly criticised by the SNP. Well, repenting sinners and all that, but Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth now seems to havehad a change of heart and at long last is very supportive.

Now South Queensferry and Portobello high schools have followed the Royal High by banning them, a full roll-out across all schools can’t come quickly enough.

It’s nearly 18 months since the Scottish Government Behaviour in Scottish Schools reported that in secondaries, “the behaviour most commonly reported as having the greatest negative impact was pupils using/looking at mobile phones or tablets when they should not.”

And it said that over half of staff said phone use was one of the three behaviours which caused most problems. It was common sense to act on the advice in 2023, but in the vacuum left by the SNP Government, thank goodness individual schools are taking the lead.

It’s bizarre that the SNP seems keen enough to pass laws a clear majority have not called for and do not want, like gender recognition reform, 20 mph speed limits and forcing people to install heat pumps, but slow when something as obvious as this comes up.