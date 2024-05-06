Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Tories’ disastrous election results last week just confirmed what the polls have long been warning: that voters are fed up with the party which has been in power in the UK for the past 14 years and Rishi Sunak has done nothing to change that.

Conservative politicians took comfort from the re-election of Teesside mayor Ben Houchen, but it was soon clear they were clutching at straws. The party failed to dent London mayor Sadiq Khan’s position, despite all the fuss about the Ultra Low Emission Zone. Tory Andy Street was ousted as mayor in the West Midlands.

In local council elections across England the Tories lost nearly half of the seats they previously held. And the Blackpool South by-election saw a 26 per cent swing to Labour, the third highest since the Second World War.

Rishi Sunak's, left, Tories lost out in English council elections while John Swinney, right, takes over the SNP leadership with polls showing the party likely to lose seats at the general election

Mr Sunak may breathe a sigh of relief that his leadership looks like surviving for now, but it will only be to lead his party to what looks like certain defeat at the general election.

Meanwhile the SNP has at least not had local elections to contend with, but its leadership change is under way after Humza Yousaf’s miscalculation in calling time on the party's governing deal with the Greens, sacking their ministers and throwing away the stability their numbers brought.

His decision to quit rather than be defeated in a vote of confidence threatened to plunge the party into another bruising leadership contest like the one last year between him, former Finance Secretary Kate Forbes and Edinburgh Eastern MSP Ash Regan. Ms Forbes – unpopular with some because of her socially conservative views – considered a fresh bid, but in the end threw her weight behind John Swinney. Ms Regan – now in Alex Salmond’s Alba party – looked at one point like the most powerful MSP at Holyrood, with Mr Yousaf potentially relying on her support to survive the vote of confidence; but the party’s bitter relationship with Mr Salmond saw powerful figures insisting there could be no deals done there.

Mr Swinney was the only candidate when nominations closed on Monday, so he is now the new SNP leader and will soon be formally installed as First Minister too. But that’s not the problems over. The events of the past week or so have once again highlighted the party’s divisions; the Greens’ departure means a minority government and constant negotiations with other parties; and a new poll published at the weekend showed the SNP set to hold just 15 of its current 43 Westminster seats in the general election.