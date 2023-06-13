News you can trust since 1873
Johnson is unwanted even by his own party - Angus Robertson

Unlike other political figures who are reported on as if they are guilty when they have not been charged with anything, Boris Johnson is in a totally different position. He thinks he is a law unto himself.
By Angus Robertson
Published 13th Jun 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read

Confronted with the contents of the report by the Privileges Committee into his lockdown partying he issued a bumbling and rambling statement, showing the very worst, but commonly displayed, side of himself. Accusing the committee of bias and partisan behaviour, failed to mention is that the committee investigating him has a Tory majority.

It was a leaf straight out of the Trump playbook - when his deceit and despicable behaviour was called out, he attacked anyone and everyone, constructing a false narrative about a “concerted attempt” to remove him from parliament. He said the privileges committee’s report was “riddled with inaccuracies and reeks of prejudice but under their absurd and unjust process I have no formal ability to challenge anything they say”.

Again, he fails to mention the fact that the committee was investigating exactly what he had said in the House of Commons when he repeatedly lied about having parties in Number 10 at the height of lockdown.

What is worst is that, instead of facing up to the facts and the consequences of his actions, he took the coward's way out, resigning in a huff.

While, clearly, Johnson hopes he can make his way back to politics, let us hope he will do what one Tory MP advised: to ‘Shut Up And Go Away’.

