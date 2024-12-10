Join me in building a greener future for Holyrood Park - Lorna Slater

Arthur's Seat and Holyrood Park offers great walks, as well as solace, wildlife and unparalleled vistas of the city

Holyrood Park is one of the wonders of Edinburgh. How many other cities have such a stunning natural site like it only a stone’s throw from their city centre?

​Yet some of its beauty has been left to fade, with historic buildings falling into disrepair, well used pathways and the Radical Road closed off and nature and wildlife in decline.

There has been investment in recent years, but there are also far too many car and van drivers treating the Park as a rat run to speed past traffic on our congested city roads.

We must turn it around if we are to make the Park into a showcase of urban nature and what our city stands for.

Scottish Green Party co-leader Lorna Slater

I love Holyrood Park from top to bottom. In my 20 years in the city, it has become a big part of my life. Especially during, lockdown when it was a place to go to clear my head.

I want future residents to love the space as much as I do.

Part of that means considering how we can best reduce the number of cars, how we can boost nature and how we can make our Park more accessible.

There is desire to act on all sides. My Lothian MSP colleagues in parliament agree, our councillor colleagues in the city chambers agree and those with responsibilities to care for and manage the park understand and agree.

Every time I write or speak publicly about the future of the Park, I have residents flooding my inbox to share their ideas and wishes for what could be achieved and how we can make our iconic park even more special.

That’s why next week, on Monday, 16 December, I will be hosting an open public meeting at Greyfriars Charteris Centre on the future of the Park.

I have invited local residents and politicians from all parties to join me. Historic Environment Scotland who are responsible for managing the Park are invited as well as local campaign groups, charities and other environmental stakeholders. All we need now is you.

The key to success in transforming the Park’s fortunes will be in building consensus and convincing decision makers to be led by residents for whom the fields, hills and waters are life enhancing.

I hope that by bringing together our ideas, skills and experiences we can truly deliver the change that is needed. Our community is ready to speak, it is time for action.

Please register online for free and join us on the evening of Monday 16 December at 6.30pm at Greyfriars Charteris Centre. You can find the link by searching for “Lorna Slater Holyrood Park Meeting” and registering via Eventbrite.co.uk.

Lorna Slater is Scottish Green Party co-leader