Join us on the Royal Mile for the Riding of the Marches - Iain Whyte

Crowds will turn out to watch the Riding up the Royal Mile on Sunday afternoon

I hope it hasn’t passed you by that Edinburgh has been celebrating its 900th birthday for the last year. While the celebratory events have been worthwhile many have been quite quiet.

In contrast, I believe we should be celebrating our city’s past, present and future very publicly and this is going to happen this coming Sunday with a People’s Procession up the Royal Mile.

Alongside the work I do as a councillor on constituent casework and the cut and thrust of politics I also chair of the voluntary association that organises the Riding of the Marches each year.

I am delighted that we have been funded by the council to host this Edinburgh 900 People’s Procession.

The Riding of the Marches is a re-enactment of the historic practice of inspecting the city’s Common Land, for which we have records dating back to 1579.

It fits well as an event to partner with others to celebrate the longer history of our city back to its creation as a Royal Burgh by King David I in 1124.

The Procession will include over 60 groups from community centres, the Heraldry Society, frontline public service workers, and our diverse communities that have made Edinburgh their home.

There will be drummers, dancers, pipe bands and lots of colour and spectacle.

As well as celebrating our history, the participants will range in age from community groups supporting older people through to schools and our uniformed youth organisations. The citizens of the present and future.

Local celebrity and panto legend Grant Stott has agreed to be our Procession Grand Marshall - the “Grant Marshall” for the day.

The Procession will be followed by the horse cavalcade of the Riding of the Marches with 280 horses and riders and our annual ceremony when the Edinburgh Captain and Lass return the Edinburgh Banner to the Lord Provost and declare the city boundary clear on the Mercat Cross.

This year that ceremony will have an addition as a very special guest will be present to join the Lord Provost in closing the year of Edinburgh 900 celebrations.

There are so many people to thank for making this happen. But what I’m most proud of is that they have done the work as volunteers for you and your city.

It’s a not to be missed celebration, so please do come along and join us on the Royal Mile on Sunday afternoon.