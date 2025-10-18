Just a small sample of life for the over fifties - Vladimir McTavish
I should perhaps explain for the benefit of younger readers, who have yet to invited to this biennial party. To screen for possible signs of bowel cancer, you have to collect a small amount of excrement (preferably your own) on a plastic stick which you then post back to the NHS.
Anyway, I was late getting my sample in the post. I should have sent it off last month, but forgot to do so before I went on holiday. When I got home, there was a reminder letter from the Scottish Bowel Screening Centre.
We are all familiar with returning from our hols to find a pile of final demands on the doormat, for gas or electricity or whatever. This is the first time I’ve ever had a final demand for my poo.
I have a mental picture of someone sitting behind a desk twiddling their thumbs, thinking “When’s that guy going to send us his sample? He’s three weeks’ overdue now. I’m sending him a letter”.
Before things got any messier, I thought I ought to comply and get my jobby-on-a-stick kit in the post as soon as possible. So I did the needful, stuck it in the pre-paid envelope and dropped it into the nearest letterbox. That was on Tuesday, so I’m reckoning Royal Mail should have successfully delivered it to Dundee by now.
I certainly hope so, because I’m not sure I can deal with the consequences if they fail. To be honest, I was fearful of what the next step could have been. I didn’t want to be issued with a bailiff’s letter or a court order, let alone some debt collector banging on my front door demanding that I hand over my turds.
Or worse still, what if they threatened to cut off my supply? If that were to happen, I don’t know how I would write this column.