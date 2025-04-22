Keep Scotland Farage-free - Angus Robertson

Former Conservative MSP, Jamie Green

Scotland is not immune to the growing threat of far-right extremism. That’s why I strongly welcome First Minister John Swinney’s decision to convene a summit on tackling it and why he is right to exclude Nigel Farage and his party from the conversation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This summit is not about political point-scoring, it is about defending Scotland’s values: inclusion, fairness and democracy. The First Minister has made clear that the summit will focus on strengthening our national resilience against hate, not giving a platform to those who promote it.

Farage does not speak for mainstream Scotland. His career has often been defined by division—through hostility to migration, public services and a platform that includes privatising the NHS. That vision is incompatible with the principles that underpin our public life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland, by contrast, has shown what responsible leadership looks like. This year’s Scottish Budget passed through cross-party cooperation with the Greens and Liberal Democrats, showing that consensus and fairness still guide decision-making here.

The Scottish Tories’ decision not to take part again exposes their drift toward far-right narratives, illustrated, too, by the defection of the moderate Conservative MSP, Jamie Green, to a more centrist party.

Next year’s elections will be fundamental in determining whether far-right politics are allowed to gain a foothold—or are rejected outright. Scotland must send a strong signal that we will not tolerate hate and that we will continue to stand up for the values that unite us.

To keep the Scottish Government Farage-free, vote SNP.