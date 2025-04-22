Keep Scotland Farage-free - Angus Robertson
This summit is not about political point-scoring, it is about defending Scotland’s values: inclusion, fairness and democracy. The First Minister has made clear that the summit will focus on strengthening our national resilience against hate, not giving a platform to those who promote it.
Farage does not speak for mainstream Scotland. His career has often been defined by division—through hostility to migration, public services and a platform that includes privatising the NHS. That vision is incompatible with the principles that underpin our public life.
Scotland, by contrast, has shown what responsible leadership looks like. This year’s Scottish Budget passed through cross-party cooperation with the Greens and Liberal Democrats, showing that consensus and fairness still guide decision-making here.
The Scottish Tories’ decision not to take part again exposes their drift toward far-right narratives, illustrated, too, by the defection of the moderate Conservative MSP, Jamie Green, to a more centrist party.
Next year’s elections will be fundamental in determining whether far-right politics are allowed to gain a foothold—or are rejected outright. Scotland must send a strong signal that we will not tolerate hate and that we will continue to stand up for the values that unite us.
To keep the Scottish Government Farage-free, vote SNP.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.