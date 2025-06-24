Keep the pressure on Belarus

Angus Robertson with Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya when she visited the Scottish Parliament with members of the People's Consulate of Belarus in Scotland

Amid war in Ukraine, destruction in the Middle East and instability throughout the global system, places and people are often sadly forgotten. This is certainly the case with Belarus and the thousands of people imprisoned by its dictatorial president Alexsandr Lukashenko.

For decades he’s been clinging to power with falsified elections, suppressing democracy and free speech, as well as toadying up to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Now, out of the blue he has released 14 political prisoners, including Sergei Tikhanovsky, the husband of Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. He had been held for five years in solitary confinement after his arrest when planning to run for the presidency in the 2020 elections. More than 1000 political prisoners are still behind bars. His release coincided with a visit to Belarusian capital Minsk by US special envoy Keith Kellogg who met with Lukashenko.

Speaking about his treatment Tikhanovsky said “It’s inhuman. It’s a nightmare. They have to stop this. We have to get people out.”

He called on the United States administration for more help – “Trump has such power and such possibilities, that with one word he could free all political prisoners. I ask him to say that word now.”

In recent years his wife Svetlana has been touring international capitals to keep Belarus in the news and to campaign for the release of all political prisoners. It was an honour to meet Svetlana when she visited the Scottish Parliament with members of the People’s Consulate of Belarus in Scotland. We must keep up the pressure for the release of all political prisoners.

Angus Robertson is SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary