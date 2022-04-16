Chocolate dogs are fine, just don't give chocolate to the real animals (Picture: Manjunath Kiran/AFP via Getty Images)

It was after a thing came on the telly about how we really need to make sure that chocolate isn't left out for dogs to have a sneaky munch on, with it being Easter and all.

I've already seen chocolate eggs that have escaped from the kitchen cupboards, scattered about the floor, in a nice breakfast buffet style.

Anyway, my friend and I were giving each other tips on hiding chocolate eggs for the kids when I mentioned that our dog has a good nose on her, so it's not only the kids that were hiding the chocolate from.

She said how she had a springer spaniel that lived until it was 18 and chocolate never made her unwell. She said that her dog was the picture of health despite eating a two-finger-chocolate Kit Kat every day.

She also said her teeth were great too. I was kind of gobsmacked. Not that I'm condoning giving dogs chocolate, quite the opposite, I’m starting to wonder if there's not actually much chocolate in a Kit Kat nowadays anyway. I mean, chocolate’s poisonous for dogs so either the dog was a giant rabbit in disguise or Nestle are at it.