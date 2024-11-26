Keeping Big Hearts beating - Angus Robertson

There are many hugely worthwhile community groups and organisations in Gorgie with the Big Hearts Foundation an integral charity to the area. They focus on mental health, social connections and equal opportunities.

Among other things, the Changing Room is a 12-week programme that offers participants opportunities to meet up, engage in activities together and start positive conversations about their mental health and wellbeing.

Changing Room is unique in tackling Scotland's Mental Health Crisis and does so using the power of football. They work with the mental health charity SAMH, as well as Health All Round.

Big Hearts’ Warm Welcome Lunch has responded to the cost-of-living crisis and offers free food and warm space for anyone—now 80-100 people every week—and allows those with additional needs to volunteer.

While not in receipt of funding through Edinburgh City Council, Big Hearts also partners with a range of charities and community organisations. One such group is Dad’s Rock, the UK-wide charity headquartered on Gorgie Road ensures the best start in life for children by providing support to Dads and families.

Big Hearts has told me that the IJB cuts would see many of their partner organisations disappear overnight and many more within months.

The threat of removing IJB funding to these organisations is so much more than the loss of services.

It is a threat to the fabric of local communities and the mutual support they all give each other and those they serve. The IJB must ensure continued full funding.