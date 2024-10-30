Keeping safe on Edinburgh streets on Bonfire Night - Cammy Day

Council leader Cammy Day

With Bonfire Night taking place next Tuesday I know most of our residents will celebrate it appropriately.

However, I’m conscious of some of the appalling scenes of disorder we’ve seen in recent years, with police and fire officers being attacked with fireworks, petrol bombs, masonry and other missiles. While this isn’t an issue unique to Edinburgh or indeed Scotland, I’m clear that this sort of behaviour has no place in our city.

I’m determined to do everything within our power to prevent similar occurrences this year. I was proud to chair the first city wide Fireworks Summit in December 2023 to gain a better understanding of the issues we collectively face.

Since then, we’ve continued to work with partners to undertake targeted engagement and intervention work in our schools, youth associations and wider communities. To mitigate the risks surrounding Bonfire Night, we’re also increasing patrols from our waste services to collect items that could potentially be set alight.

One of the other measures that we’re putting in place this year is our Firework Control Zones (FCZ). From Friday 1 to Sunday 10 November, it will be a criminal offence to use fireworks in Niddrie, Calton Hill, Seafield and Balerno, unless as part of a properly licensed public display.

Edinburgh will become the first Scottish local authority to implement FCZs and I’m proud that we’re taking this important step. We’ll then assess the effectiveness and impact of FCZs and begin planning for 2025.

My personal view has long been that we need to ban the public sale of fireworks, given the unprecedented risk to public safety and order. I’ll continue to raise this with the Scottish Government and other partners.

I would urge everyone in the city to only attend organised displays and look out for one another. Further safety information and guidance is available on the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service website.

I want to wholeheartedly commend, congratulate, and thank our emergency services for the professional and measured way they carry out their duties under the most difficult circumstances. Police officers, firefighters and paramedics have a tough enough job already in keeping us all safe without being subjected to violence.

If you witness any criminality, you can report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or Police Scotland on 101. In an emergency always dial 999.

Please also contact Trading Standards on [email protected] or 0131 608 1100 if you have any information on the illegal sale of fireworks.

We’re committed to working with our partners and local communities to make sure everyone stays safe in Edinburgh this Bonfire Night.

Councillor Cammy Day is Leader of the City of Edinburgh Council