​Keeping the city safe for fun-loving festival goers - David Happs

Supt David Happs, Specialist Operations in Edinburgh

​As Superintendent for Specialist Operations in Edinburgh, I have oversight of the policing response to major incidents and events that take place within the city.

​It has been a busy period in terms of policing major events with the city recently hosting Taylor Swift’s Eras tour at Murrayfield Stadium, as well as the annual Royal Highland Show out at Ingliston.

I’m pleased to say both passed peacefully – putting a positive spotlight on the Capital and showcasing the considerable efforts of the various partner agencies and event organisers involved to deliver events on such a scale.

There was no blank space in our calendar as attention then quickly switched to preparations for the Edinburgh International Festival and Fringe - an annual celebration which sees our population double to around one million people over the summer period. We recently launched Operation Summer City, our policing campaign to keep festival goers as well as the wider public safe across the city.

A record audience of more than three million flocked to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2019.

Planning for such an event is extremely detailed and involves liaison with a number of key partners including City of Edinburgh Council, other emergency services, Festival organisers and venues.

The Festival has been underway for almost two weeks now and the atmosphere within the city is buzzing. I’m pleased to say there has been no significant criminality linked to the event so far, however we will not be complacent. The dedicated patrols made up of officers from the city, as well as neighbouring divisions and specialist departments will continue patrols throughout the event.

Members of the public also have a vital role to play in helping to deter and prevent crime by taking simple yet effective steps to safeguard their belongings and ensure their own personal safety when enjoying the Festival attractions or night time economy. All of our guidance on staying safe can be found on our website at www.scotland.police.uk.

Once the Festival has concluded, there is no rest in terms of planning for the next major event with the focus shifting to Bonfire Night. As widely reported last year a small minority of people engaged in unprecedented levels of violence and hostility towards police and agencies, resulting in injury to some of our officers.

Such behaviour is entirely unacceptable and following subsequent criminal inquiry, a significant number of people were arrested, charged and prosecuted through the court and justice system. Our planning is already well underway for this year and I want to make it clear that anyone involved in firework-related criminality will again be robustly dealt with. More detail on the multi-agency planning will follow in the coming weeks.

We then end 2024 with our annual Operation Winter City, delivering an enhanced policing presence across the city during the Christmas and Hogmanay events, including the world-renowned Street Party on Princes Street.

Edinburgh is an amazing city to celebrate and enjoy the numerous events and festivals held throughout the year. We will continue to build upon the success of previous years and work closely with the range of partners involved to deliver safe and secure events for all of those who live, work, and visit the Capital during this time.

Superintendent David Happs