The Tories are in big trouble. Having lost over 1060 seats and 46 councils in the recent English local elections they look set to lose the next UK general election. But, on the basis of these results, no party is set for a majority in the House of Commons. Had the general election been held last week, no party would have taken overall control of the House, with Keir Starmer leading a limping Labour government that would be dependent on others, like the SNP.

It is easy to understand why Labour is not doing well enough. The party has capitulated to Brexiteers on our future in Europe and the disastrous approach to the economy. It has accepted and supported the Tory right wing’s impractical and unethical approach to immigration and asylum policy. Most recently, Labour has ditched its pledge to end university tuition fees and plans to keep Draconian policing powers against peaceful demonstrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the general election eventually comes around in the next 18 months, the people of Scotland will have an easy choice to make in all Tory-held seats north of the Border. In every single one of them, it is the SNP which is challenging.

Across Scotland, in all seats, the choice is between the anti-Brexit SNP and the three UK pro-Brexit parties, including Labour. Scotland’s best long-term solution is to be permanently free of Tory rule. Labour can’t deliver that, they can’t even win decisively in England after the disasters of Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and now Rishi Sunak.

Angus Robertson is the SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad