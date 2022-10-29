Today's ReFashion Edinburgh show is already sold out - demonstrating the level of interest in sustainable fashion

The fashion industry has changed beyond recognition over recent decades. The advent of fast fashion and consumerism, originally advocated by mass international companies, are now feeding an ever-increasing demand for cheap, disposable clothing.

The facts quoted by the organisers are quite scary. “Over 30 per cent of clothing is not ever expected to be worn and, of the remaining 70 per cent, half of this will not be recycled, repurposed or reused, but will go straight to landfill.”

This constant cycle of production and disposal creates huge quantities of waste around the globe, with many discarded items being shipped overseas from the UK under the guise of then being recycled. In actual fact the majority of these items are dumped in landfill and in the ocean where they cause environmental damage on a huge scale. Most items will not even biodegrade as they are made of cheap, synthetic man-made fibres.

Environmental issues are not limited to the disposal of waste garments. The methods used in production also cause damage, releasing toxic and harmful chemicals and dyes into waterways, rivers and oceans. Small-scale local farming has been replaced by massive cotton plantations or pasture for grazing yarn-producing animals. Deforestation of land for this use exacerbates climate change and loss of biodiversity.

As the organisers point out: “Centuries-old traditions of garment creation are being lost. Those working in the large-scale factories that produce the majority of clothing we see for sale across the UK, often do so under poor conditions, flouting labour laws and fair pay, the gap between the rich and poor of the world ever widening.”

The first Refashion Edinburgh show will bring together ten designers, supported by models, hairdressers, make-up and photography artists, all sharing a passion for sustainability and ethical creation, and aiming to make a difference in an industry that desperately needs to change. The hope is to showcase local designers’ work while inspiring the audience to try something new with their wardrobes.

Money is also being raised for the Edinburgh Remakery to re-introduce their free drop-in sewing repair sessions for anybody who wants to mend, alter or reimagine their clothing.

The event has already sold out but Alison Harm of Psychomoda has said that if she has anything left after the show she will add it to the clothing she is providing for the launch of Avalanche Vintage in mid-November.

The event’s mission statement says: “As consumers we have immeasurable power. We can choose to make a change. We can choose to buy less, buy better, support local businesses, and spend our money supporting those individuals and companies that are trying to do better. As designers we can draw attention to these issues whilst advocating for sustainable and fairer alternatives.”