​Kids are in for a treat with family Fringe shows - Karen Koren

Ketch Sketch

As kids and parents alike get ready to enjoy their summer holidays, we’re ready for a summer of family fun at the Fringe across our Gilded Balloon venues.

We’ll be welcoming a very special guest to lots of the children’s shows this year, with my granddaughter Penny set to celebrate her first birthday in July shortly before we kick things off at the Festival.

We’ve had Penny in mind when programming our excellent children’s shows this year, including a special Sing, Sign and Sensory class for babies from newborn up until two years old.

Combining music, sign and play in an inflatable pod, the show creates a sensory experience for both adults and babies to enjoy - my daughter Katy and I will be there with Penny in tow!

Penny is in the process of getting to her feet – so she will either still be crawling or I’m pretty confident that she will be toddling about by August.

So I’m sure Penny will want to dive into an immersive musical experience, Baby Shark and the Tails of the Seven Seas, where the audience can choose their own adventure, or will love the beautiful handmade puppets in Wood Owl and the Box of Wonders telling a touching tale of friendship in a fantasy world.

We’re delighted to welcome Japan’s best silent comedian to Gilded Balloon this year with Ketch Sketch.

A heartwarming hour of silly slapstick, expert physical comedy, juggling, music and mime - it’s a great show to keep kids of all ages entertained for the afternoon!

And hailing from Hawaii, Funny Bones is a clowning show with a difference, featuring large-scale puppetry and high-energy physical comedy.

Get the wee ones involved in a game show with a twist in The Kids Always Win, where the clue is very much in the name and it’s grown ups vs kids in a series of stacked decks and moving goalposts.

More family fun we’re delighted to welcome back is hypnotist Matt Hale - an Australian act who made a huge splash in 2023 with sell out shows with a special 80s-themed soundtrack and party-style comedy hypnosis.

The multi award-winning Matt Hale will be at the heart of the on-stage action – with more bounce than a kangaroo on a pogo stick. After the success of his original show at last year's Fringe, and 70 million+ views online, Matt's Remix version has enjoyed huge popularity Down Under