Kids back to school, Greens back to improving education - Lorna Slater

The Scottish Greens are working hard in Parliament to transform education, says Lorna Slater

As schools across Edinburgh and the rest of Scotland return for a new academic year, families are once again adjusting to early mornings, packed lunches and the excitement that comes with new classrooms and new challenges.

For children, the return to school is an opportunity to learn, grow and make friends. For us in politics, it is a reminder of our responsibility to ensure that every child in Scotland has access to the best possible education, no matter their background.

That is why the Scottish Greens are working hard in Parliament to transform education, making it fairer, greener and more supportive for every pupil.

One of the most significant changes we are delivering is the replacement of the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA). For too long, the SQA has been associated with a system that did not always put learners first. We have listened to the voices of young people, parents and teachers and now the Scottish Government must create a new independent qualifications body. This reform is about creating a system that is transparent, accountable and above all, centred on the needs of young people.

Making the school day greener is another key priority. Schools are not just places of learning, they are also part of our communities. By investing in renewable energy, improving insulation and cutting waste, we can make schools healthier environments for pupils while also tackling the climate crisis.

Greener schools also provide valuable opportunities for children to learn about sustainability in practice, reinforcing lessons that will be vital for their futures.

I am also incredibly proud of the expansion of free school meals. Good nutrition is essential for learning, yet too many families still struggle with food costs. By extending free meals to more pupils, we are reducing the stigma around school dining and making sure that no child is forced to go through the school day hungry. This is an investment not only in children’s health but also in their education and wellbeing.

Affordability does not stop at food. The cost of school uniforms can be a huge burden on families. The Scottish Greens have been campaigning to make uniforms more affordable, working with local authorities and schools to promote more flexible and inclusive approaches. No pupil should feel left out or disadvantaged because their family cannot afford a particular blazer or logo.

Education is about giving every child the tools to thrive. By reforming qualifications, making school buildings sustainable, expanding free meals and tackling the cost of uniforms, we are taking steps that will help build a fairer Scotland where every child has the chance to succeed.

Lorna Slater is Scottish Green Party co-leader