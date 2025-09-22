Charity walkers depart the Edinburgh Kiltwalk 2025 start line at Holyrood, Sunday 14 September

It is all too easy to be overwhelmed by despair these days. Food inflation is rampant. Housing costs in Edinburgh are prohibitive. The world seems more unsafe than ever. Climate change threatens our very way of life.

But last Sunday, standing in Leith’s Victoria Park, I was reminded of how good life can be. I was one of 8500 people limbering up to take part in Edinburgh’s Kiltwalk, the annual fundraising event that sees tartan-clad walkers make their way through the city on a choice of three routes.

I was a member of the McConnell International Foundation team that had chosen the easy route, a five-mile wander through Roseburn Path to Murrayfield. Our more energetic companions were already well into their 11-mile stroll from Musselburgh’s Fisherrow when we set off.

None of us were brave enough to attempt the mighty 21-mile route, so we missed Sir Chris Hoy who led off that walk, but reading his words later in this newspaper made me smile. He said that the Kiltwalk was a “day to stand up to remember people and bring everyone together in a joyful walk.”

And that is exactly what it was – a joy. Along the way we met people raising money for a diverse range of charities, from a mentoring scheme for young people to cancer research, and as we approached Murrayfield, two young girls and their father were waiting on a street corner with jelly babies and mint humbugs for hungry walkers. A generous gesture that made me forget my aching hip.

Our team was walking to raise money for the Foundation’s Keep Girls in School programme which supports 200 girls in rural Malawi to complete their secondary education. We exceeded our target, thanks to the generosity of the hundreds of people who supported our cause.

And we were not the only ones to benefit from the kindness of strangers as well as friends. The four Kiltwalks held across Scotland this year raised £8 million in support of 1800 charities.

The money is important, now more than ever as governments reduce support for good causes, but the solidarity that the Kiltwalks generate is just as important. I am already in training for next year’s wee wander.