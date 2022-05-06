Kim Kardashian said she was 'so honoured' to wear the historic gown once worn by Hollywood superstar Marilyn Monroe to this year’s Met Gala in the US (Picture: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

I'm with all those who believe she should never have been allowed to touch the gown, I mean it's a bit of history and should never have been worn again.

I strongly believe that it should have been left that Marilyn was the last person to wear it, but now it’s energy has been tarnished by the tacky TV diva.

How sad that Marilyn’s now not the last person to have worn her own dress. The dress was made for her and to me it not only feels disrespectful but also a tad morbid to drag it out, dust it off and wear it just because you think you can.

I think it's all about ego for Kim. She has more money that she knows what to do with, more fame than she can imagine so to keep herself relevant she pulls a stunt like this.

Marilyn would be turning in her grave with a walloper like Kim destroying the history of the beautiful gown. Marilyn was a real woman of beauty and class, it came to her naturally – something a reality TV star will never be able to compete with.