Labour and SNP dealing social care a double blow - Alex Cole-Hamilton

Around once a month in Scotland, we get new statistics on something called “delayed discharge” which refers to the number of people who can’t leave hospital despite being well enough to do so.

That paradox is largely because the post-hospital care they need at home or in the community just isn’t there. Think of an elderly person who’s fallen and broken their hip, who’s had the surgery they need at hospital, but who can’t leave yet because they’re waiting on a carer or a ramp to be installed.

For the period of their delay, their hospital bed is not a place of treatment; it is simply another waiting room. That radiates out into the entire system. If fewer hospital beds are available, the longer people wait in A&E and the longer it takes ambulances to unload.

In 2015, the SNP promised to eradicate those delays from the system entirely. Surprise, surprise - they have not. And now, every month, around 2000 people (and sometimes more) are stuck in hospital, unable to move on.

And let’s not forget that for four years the SNP wasted £30 million on a centralisation plan for Scotland’s social care sector. This would have seen decisions over care packages taken by SNP ministers rather than by local health and care boards as they are now.

Care staff and users, unions, councils, opposition parties all tried to make the government see that this was a bureaucratic monstrosity that would do nothing to fix the core problems. But by the time the SNP finally listened and dropped it, they had already thrown vast sums down the drain. That money could have paid the salaries of 1200 care workers.

The Labour government are part of the problem too. Keir Starmer’s new immigration plans would ban care homes from recruiting staff from abroad.Similarly, his UK Government have already hiked employers’ National Insurance contributions without compensating care providers. These are harmful choices that will ramp up costs for providers and threaten them with closure.

Both Labour and the SNP are failing social care and, by extension, our NHS. Labour is making harsh, blanket decisions that treat care as an afterthought, while the SNP waste millions of pounds on doomed wheezes that show contempt for staff and services.

As we made clear at the general election, the Liberal Democrats are the party of care. Only we have a plan to get to the root of the NHS crisis, fix care, ease pressures for staff and get everybody seen in good time.

We’ve got the history to prove it. It was Liberal Democrats who introduced free personal care in Scotland, enshrined the right to carer’s leave in employment law, secured a change to enable family carers to earn more and won millions more for college programmes to train up care workers.

Looking ahead, we want to put in the hard yards to make care an attractive career choice. That’s how we can tackle vacancies among care workers and get everyone the support they need, when they need it.

We want a new Carer’s Minimum Wage which would boost the minimum wage for care workers by £2 an hour. The Scottish Government should back that up by setting out clear career pathways for carers and ending the undervaluing of skills in the sector.

Care is fundamental to the fabric of our NHS; we need to get it right. Liberal Democrats know that, and that’s why we’ll keep coming to the table with good ideas and striving for better.

Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP, Scottish Lib Dem leader