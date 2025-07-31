Labour government making things more difficult for all of us

The kind of white-collar jobs on which Edinburgh relies are the ones most vulnerable to the efficiencies AI can bring, says Sue Webber (Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As a city councillor, I got very tired of hearing left wing councillors arguing that Edinburgh was a wealthy city which could tolerate all sorts of charges and taxes to fund their pet projects.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The result was the garden tax, low emission zones, extended residents’ parking charges and above-inflation Council Tax rises culminating with this year’s 8 per cent rise. Coming next year, hotels and guest houses are expected to collect the tourist tax.

Recently we’ve also heard left wingers argue that all those families whose children attend private schools can easily afford 20 per cent VAT on their fees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone would think the magic money tree blossoms in Edinburgh, but earlier this week I attended a cross-party briefing organised by Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce which laid bare the concerns that local businesses have for the future.

The most obvious is the ongoing impact of Labour’s tax on jobs through higher employers’ National Insurance contributions, responsible for redundancies in all sectors, and the clear message is it’s going to get a lot worse later this year before it gets better.

As a result, businesses are being ultra-cautious about recruitment and wage increases, and as usual the first budgets to be slashed are in marketing, which creates a vicious circle of fewer sales which only increases the pressure on employee numbers and salaries.

Of course, much of this is a foreign language for too many politicians, and the Edinburgh Tourism Action Group has already flagged up the problems of foisting the tourism tax on businesses without the council carrying out the necessary preparation work businesses will need to make its introduction as smooth as possible. It will not be councillors or council officers with pound signs in their eyes who will bear the brunt of any confusion, but the businesses and their customers, and that could impact on repeat bookings next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then there is the Labour Government’s new Employment Rights Bill, with new rights for staff, which is causing widespread confusion and concern and is also likely to be a disincentive for recruitment because it will guarantee full employment rights for new staff from day one, even if they cannot do the job for which they have been hired. And all of this is before factors like global political instability and the technology revolution are considered.

There is no more point employers worrying about what Vladimir Putin or President Xi are going to do next than the rest of us, but employers will have no choice but to meet the challenges of artificial intelligence (AI), something creative industries are already having to face, and which the Labour Government seems determined to address by making it easier for American tech giants to plunder material generated by creative industries here.

But AI will impact on lawyers and software engineers too and the kind of white-collar jobs on which Edinburgh relies are the ones most vulnerable to the efficiencies AI can bring. There will, of course be opportunities too, but if anyone thinks that whatever prosperity we enjoy in Edinburgh can’t disappear because it’s a seat of law and government, has a spectacular castle and a big arts festival then they better think again. The old certainties are just that, old, and governments making things more difficult for businesses make things more difficult for us all.

Sue Webber is a Scottish Conservative MSP for Lothian