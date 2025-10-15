Labour group’s convener own goal debacle at City Chambers - Steve Cardownie

Depute Lord Provost, Lezley Marion Cameron

It would seem the Lab-our group in the City Chambers have elevated the process of shooting oneself in the foot to an art form.

It is not often that I agree with Cllr Iain Whyte, leader of the Conservative group up in the High Street, but in this case, logic would appear to be on his side.

He took to the pages of this paper last Friday to comment on the latest self-inflicted debacle to envelop the Labour group, which insisted that Cllr Lezley Marion Cameron, Housing Convener and Deputy Lord Provost, relinquish her seat on the Policy and Sustainability Committee in favour of the rehabilitated Cllr Cammy Day.

She was absent from the chamber when the vote was taken at Full Council, thereby effectively abstaining. Now, according to a source, the Labour group leader, unhappy at some remarks Lezley made about a new housing policy, has sought her resignation as housing convener.

Cllr Whyte wrote that “On the face of it this is about disobeying the party whip on a vote to appoint her Labour colleague to a committee. However, anyone watching the almost hysterical reaction to her comments about the council’s affordable housing policy would realise that there is a much more dangerous schism here.”

Her “crime?” She apparently questioned the policy in the council’s City Plan 2030 which requires developers to provide 35 per cent of any development for affordable housing (an increase from 25 per cent).

Her fear is that this demand will scare off potential developers who might then look to developing student accommodation rather that adhere to this policy, thus defeating its purpose.

Iain closed his column by opining that “It must be odd to have so little intellectual curiosity that you can’t see that 25 per cent of something is so much better than 35 per cent of nothing.” Quite so!