Labour is making life easier for working people - Ian Murray

Today marks the first day of summer and while I can’t make any promises about the weather, there is a sunny future for working people across Scotland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

May Day is an opportunity to celebrate the labour movement that built our country and to recognise the working people who keep it running every day.

While for years Scots have been let down by successive Conservative and SNP governments, working people in Scotland finally have a UK Labour government that will put them first.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just look at the Employment Rights Bill. The package of reforms will transform the world of work and deliver the most ambitious upgrade to employment rights in a generation.

Every Labour government delivers stronger rights for working people. It’s what Labour governments do. This Labour government is no different.

The Bill will introduce a range of family-friendly rights for employees, including new protections from dismissal for pregnant women and a right to unpaid bereavement leave and will make entitlements to paternity leave and unpaid parental leave take effect from the first day of employment.

Moreover, it will ban exploitative zero-hours contracts, end the scandalous practice of fire and rehire, improve access to sick pay and reinforce tipping laws. A 21st century employment rights package for a 21st century world of work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It stands to benefit businesses too. As a former business owner myself, I know that a healthier, happier workforce means a more productive workforce. Stress, depression or anxiety accounted for 17.1 million working days lost across the UK in 2022/2023. This is costing businesses every day.

It's part of our broader plan to make work pay and put more money in people’s pockets. That’s why we also increased the minimum wage by 6.7 per cent, delivering a pay rise for over 200,000 Scots. And to recognise the contribution of the working people who built our country, we ended the injustice of the Mineworkers’ Pension Scheme, increasing the value of pensions for former pit workers by an average of £1500 a year for each pensioner or dependent, benefitting 7800 former mineworkers across Scotland.

The contrast with the SNP could not be starker. While they stood idly by for years as the Grangemouth refinery was slowly wound down, Labour has allocated £200 million towards its industrial future on top of a £100m local growth deal.

For 18 years, the SNP have paid lip service to Scotland’s industries and workers but have taken very little action. Just look at the contracts for new ferries and wind turbines that have been sent abroad, and the slashing of the skills and further education budgets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And while Labour acted decisively to protect the UK’s primary steelmaking capability, they used hundreds of millions of pounds of public money to underwrite the sale of Scotland's remaining steel industry in a failed deal which has delivered only 40 of 2000 promised jobs and left workers effectively furloughed sitting at home. Scotland’s steel industry deserves better.

So, this May Day, let’s celebrate that Scotland has one government that will always put working people first, and a chance next year to elect Anas Sarwar and make it two.

Ian Murray, MP for Edinburgh South and Secretary of State for Scotland