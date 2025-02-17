Labour leadership is missing in action
Instead of engaging in a democratic process, Labour is simply rubber-stamping officers’ proposals, avoiding the responsibility of crafting a vision for our city.
Why cling to power if you’re unwilling to do the work? Is it laziness or incompetence? Leadership requires more than sitting at the top table; it demands bold decisions, fresh ideas, and a willingness to fight for the services residents rely on. Right now, Labour is offering none of that.
Labour will rely on Tory and Lib Dem support to push through a hollow budget, devoid of ambition and unfit for Edinburgh. This compromise represents not leadership, but capitulation. Our capital city deserves better. Residents deserve a council administration that listens, learns and leads.
By contrast, the SNP is proposing a wellbeing budget focused on real investment in our communities. We’re prioritising holiday hubs for children with additional support needs, rejecting harmful education cuts to pupil support assistants and teachers, supporting youth work, outdoor learning and fire safety. We’re funding community centres and community greenspaces, safeguarding Gorgie Farm and investing in better transport links for areas like Ratho.
This isn’t just a list of numbers, we’ve done the homework, listened to residents and responded to their needs with purpose and clarity. We’re committed to improving core services while also planning for the future. Investing in housing, road safety and climate initiatives isn’t just about today, it’s about building a stronger, more resilient Edinburgh for the next generation.
Labour’s failure in Edinburgh follows a familiar pattern. Glasgow’s Labour councillors didn’t produce a budget in 2023. Anas Sarwar led his MSPs to abstain on the national budget. Now, Edinburgh Labour has joined the club. When tough decisions are required, Labour opts to sit on the sidelines. Is this a party trick, or just Labour leadership missing in action?
Simita Kumar is SNP group leader on Edinburgh City Council