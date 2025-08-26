Labour making damaging mess of migration

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer

The UK Government continues to make a damaging mess of migration.

Whether Labour or Conservative, both parties have resorted to scapegoating migrants and asylum seekers instead of offering workable policies.

People are demonised in political debate, reduced to slogans and treated as second-class for the sake of headlines. This approach undermines communities, erodes compassion and fails to address the realities of the country’s labour market and international obligations. Even more worrying are suggestions from senior Labour figures about suspending parts of the European Convention on Human Rights in order to pursue migration cases. That is a deeply retrograde idea which risks undermining rights that protect everyone.

Meanwhile, Nigel Farage has advanced a £10 billion deportation plan that has been described as unworkable, extreme and authoritarian. It comes straight from the far-right playbook. Such proposals bear no relation to the values of a modern democracy and would leave the UK isolated and diminished.

Scotland takes a different path. Our economy and public services depend on the skills and contributions of migrants, and our communities are strengthened by diversity. Employers across health, hospitality, education and technology consistently point to the benefits of overseas recruitment. For individuals and families who come to Scotland, the message must be clear: you are welcome here and your contribution is valued.

The future of migration policy should be based on fairness, respect and evidence, not political posturing. Labour continues to plumb new depths, even after Keir Starmer’s atrocious comments about the UK becoming an “island of strangers”. The UK and Scotland deserves so much better.

Angus Robertson is SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary