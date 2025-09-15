Labour pass up chance for student flats halt

Danny Aston at Jock’s Lodge

In the area I represent the A1 approaching the city centre has become a perpetual scene of new purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) developments. Montrose Terrace to Meadowbank has seen thousands of bedspaces built in the last few years.

Little wonder then that residents are concerned about the pace and scale of change in the character of their community, and the loss of shops, pubs and amenities. Hundreds joined me in campaigning against controversial plans for PBSA developments at Jock’s Lodge and Willowbrae. There are currently at least a dozen PBSA applications progressing through Edinburgh’s planning system.

Let’s be clear – students make an enormous contribution to our city and I’m proud that we have world class universities here. But it’s reasonable for people to ask whether it’s right that sites suitable for ordinary housing are acquired for PBSA during a housing emergency.

With universities facing financial challenges and job cuts, there are signs demand for PBSA may fall soon, potentially leaving Edinburgh with unwanted white elephants, built for students who aren’t there. Anecdotally, many existing student blocks in the city are already far from full.

For those reasons, I proposed council officers look at implementing a moratorium on new PBSAs, to allow us to take stock. When officers reported back last week that the legal obstacles were substantial and we required more data, SNP councillors proposed undertaking a full student housing needs assessment to progress a possible moratorium.

Predictably, Tory and Lib Dem councillors – always happy to leave it to market forces, even when it seems the market might be wrong – voted against. But disappointingly, the Labour administration sided with them, blocking the option of a moratorium for now.

Edinburgh needs a response to its PBSA boom. Right now, it can’t be a moratorium. But other options which reduce PBSA’s incentives for developers, such as SNP proposals for student blocks to pay for commercial waste collection, or increasing contributions required of PBSA for community improvements, and others, merit serious consideration. SNP councillors will push for that. Labour must do the right thing by our communities next time councillors are asked to decide.

Danny Aston is SNP Councillor for Craigentinny/Duddingston