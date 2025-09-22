Labour running out of track on tram funding

Labour has ruled out using council tax cash for the tram extension

At the time of writing, 505 days have passed since the Scottish Government ruled out providing funding for Edinburgh’s proposed tram extension.

Now, we know that governments can usually find money for something they want to do, if they want it enough. Yet, that is a pretty categoric statement, and holds a logic beyond the finances.

Look at the politics – the principle of the tram extension is not universally supported, the proposed route is especially controversial (and runs through more than one key constituency for the SNP), and this government is looking to cling on to power next year. You can see how this isn’t a priority for the Scottish Government right now.

When I asked the council leader last month if she would, like her predecessor, rule out using council tax money for the extension, she would not do so. Less than a day later, her transport convener told the press that no council tax money would be used. Who are we to believe?

Perhaps Councillor Meagher is biding her time to see if the SNP are swept out of power in Holyrood, and if a new government brings a new approach to funding the trams. Yet, the chances of Labour replicating last year’s success in Scotland are not as high as they were.

Edinburgh’s Liberal Democrats have made our position on the route clear, but the longer this goes on, the more the question is changing. Moving away from exact routes and towards whether this extension is a realistic opportunity to invest in public transport, or a pie-in-the-sky fantasy that no one is willing to pony up for.

Cllr Meagher said that funding the tram extension would be for future administrations to agree. Well, up to a point, because we know the next stage is to prepare a business case – and that comes with a £40 million price tag. Surely the Labour administration have an opinion on this? Where will they find the money? If the plan is to stall, and see if a Labour Government in Holyrood will ride to the rescue, they’re rapidly running out of track.

Liberal Democrat councillor for the Drum Brae/Gyle ward and Leader of the Liberal Democrat Group on Edinburgh City Council