Labour shares blame for Roseburn traders' plight amid cycleway roadworks – John McLellan
Attempts by the local Labour Party to distance itself from decisions it enthusiastically supported over the past five years is a masterclass in hypocrisy, but for shamelessness to match Frank Gallagher look no further than Murrayfield candidate Richard “I stand with Jeremy Corbyn” Parker.
Not just because Mr Parker has supported independence when his party claims to back the Union, but he has launched a petition to persuade Edinburgh Council to compensate Roseburn traders who have been hammered by its cycleway construction.
“The council has let down the Roseburn traders badly,” it says. Correct, but it was Labour and SNP councillors who let them down, snubbing a request for financial assistance from an impassioned delegation to the full council meeting which told of a 50 per cent drop in custom.
One trader told of bringing in just £40 a week, but it made no difference to Labour’s automatons who went along with the SNP to reject similar assistance they were forced to give Leith Walk businesses crippled by years of tram upheaval.
Not one to let political differences to stand in the way of a worthy cause, I’ve signed the petition, but it’s quite something when a candidate actively campaigns against a decision for which his party is responsible.
So, what next, Labour against workplace parking, the local party policy the national lot oppose? Labour against SNP coalitions, the two parties who’ve been carving up the special responsibility payments in Edinburgh for the past five years and wish to continue?
Forrest Gump must be the local leader… you never know what you’re gonna get.
John McLellan is a Conservative councillor for Craigentinny/Duddingston