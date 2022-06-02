Will left-wing Labour councillors like Katrina Faccenda be able to stomach the tough spending decisions facing Edinburgh Council?

The SNP-Green hypocrisy machine has been in overdrive because two Conservative councillors are taking non-political roles in licensing, and new Labour councillors Ross McKenzie and Katrina Faccenda clearly agreed by abstaining on their own party’s recommendation.

From some of the guff that’s been said and written over the past few days, it was as if the Moors Murderers had been handed the keys to the city, not two competent, experienced and respected individuals who know how to run public committees, especially non-political functions tightly bound by law.

At least Councillor McKenzie was being consistent with his description of Conservative councillors as a “plague”, but maybe after the Spending Review he and Councillor Faccenda will tumble out their prams and retrieve their toys, because they have a council to run and the choice is between putting the SNP back in control or working with people who know what they’re doing.

In fact, five Labour councillors voted against the deal in their closed group meeting, so three voted for something they opposed in private, but the inescapable truth is they will need Conservative support to get their budget approved.