Labour’s hysterical reactions reveal dangerous schism

Councillor Lezley Marion Cameron

Evening News readers who watch the goings on at Edinburgh City Council will have noticed that this week’s Labour administration psychodrama has been all about the Housing Convener Lezley Marion Cameron, pictured, and whether she is going to resign or wait to be sacked.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the face of it this is about disobeying the party whip on a vote to appoint her Labour colleague to a committee. However, anyone watching the almost hysterical reaction to her comments to business groups about the council’s affordable housing policy would realise that there is a much more dangerous schism here.

The policy enshrined in the council’s City Plan 2030 enforces a requirement on housing developers to set aside 35 per cent of any development for affordable housing – a huge jump from the previous requirement of 25 per cent. It is also a straight up tax on anyone buying a new-build home as the costs of the land required have to be spread amongst the fewer new owners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Cameron’s crime wasn’t even a full rejection of the policy. She simply questioned whether it should be reviewed. No wonder when the long-term anecdotal evidence from housing developers that this is slowing down housebuilding is now backed by real data.

The policy has also caused the rush to build student developments as these are exempt from this land grab and so still financially viable. Especially, when long term pension fund investors want the secure income they bring from consistent rent payments.

“When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do sir?” is a quote often wrongly attributed to economist John Maynard Keynes – it was Paul Samuelson.

Regardless, Lezley Cameron has shown the political and intellectual courage to take on this flexibility of mind. Something both the Labour and SNP group leaders have failed to do given their respective howls of outrage and full-throated backing for the failing policy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Cameron has realised that stifling private sector housebuilding also slows down or stops the building of any new affordable homes on these sites. All in the midst of what the council calls a “housing emergency” of homelessness applications.

It seems for the left in council politics, failed ideology and posturing mean far more than solving the problem. It must be odd to have so little intellectual curiosity that you can’t see that 25 per cent of something is so much better than 35 per cent of nothing.

Iain Whyte is Conservative group leader on Edinburgh City Council