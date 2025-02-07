Labour's NI rise for employers adds to Council Tax hike - Iain Whyte

Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced major changes to employers' national insurance contributions in her autumn Budget.

Earlier this week Labour’s council Finance Convener announced her intention to accept an officer proposal to introduce an inflation-busting 8 per cent Council Tax increase from April.

This is ironic when Sir Keir Starmer campaigned before the general election on a line that Labour would freeze Council Tax – a promise for England but, all the same, a signal of intention likely to have been believed by those voting Labour north of the border. So why are Labour in Edinburgh announcing an increase over three times the current rate of inflation?

Labour’s broken promise relates directly to their National Insurance increase for employers imposed by Chancellor Rachel Reeves in her anti-growth and inflationary first budget. Earlier this week the council’s Head of Finance explained to councillors that he expects the costs to the council in cash terms to swallow up the vast bulk of the money that will be brought in with the 8 per cent Council Tax increase. And this is after the Scottish Government grant that’s meant to offset these costs.

When your bill thuds through the letterbox, and is added to by the almost 10 per cent increase in the bill from Scottish Water, you will know that Labour, both nationally and locally, is firmly to blame.

The SNP Scottish Government wasn’t the origin of this hike, but they do get secondary blame. Their 60 per cent grant cover for the National Insurance bill falls far short of what’s needed and doesn’t account for the cost increases employers NI will impose on supplies and services the Council buys in from care agencies and the like. The SNP are also directly to blame for that water bill increase.

The Scottish Government may complain that they don’t have the cash to cover the NI increase but that is little wonder when they have created such a hugely bloated public sector workforce in Scotland. This has grown by over 100,000 or about 60 per cent since devolution. Far more on a population basis than the UK as a whole and is now crowding out private sector employment.

The council likes to downplay the cash increase for taxpayers by only telling you about the Band D impact. This ignores the fact that the gearing was changed in 2018 by the SNP so for Band E upwards the compound inflation over the years is much higher.

The days when this could be described as taxing “the rich” are long gone as many newer built flats are Band E or F and the same size and cost to buy or rent as tenement flats that are Band B or C.

The result is growing costs for everyone, including the hard pressed “generation rent”, who will see job opportunities fall away as employers tighten belts, costs go up in the shops to pay for employers NI costs and wages increases, and higher taxes all round. The highest in the UK being in Scotland.

The last Conservative Government dealt with a cost-of-living crisis created by increases in energy costs from international issues like the Covid pandemic and Putin’s war in Ukraine. It seems that Labour is now creating their own home-grown cost-of-living crisis with inflationary tax rises that will stifle growth, reduce employment and affect the poorest hardest.

Locally, we Conservatives will do all we can to limit this Council Tax increase below 8 per cent.