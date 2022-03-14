Not everyone is a fan of communal bins, like these on Leith Walk

Over the past few months, we have surveyed nearly 900 residents about the plans, particularly those who currently use gull bags for refuse collection.

While the City of Edinburgh Council is keen to ensure greater consistency in the rubbish and recycling collection in the city, my survey has highlighted significant public unhappiness about their proposals.

As you can imagine, awareness of the plans was high. Indeed, nearly everyone who responded was at least somewhat aware or fully aware of the proposed changes.

For those who currently use gull bags, around 72 per cent were somewhat or completely satisfied with how their bins were collected. An overwhelming 87 per cent of people were either completely or somewhat unsupportive of the proposed changes.

From the comments, it is clear that many have issues with the practicalities of the bin hubs and their impact on Edinburgh’s World Heritage status. Some people’s dissatisfaction clearly came from feeling that they have not been included in the decision-making process.

Having hosted meetings between community groups and council representatives, I am pleased to see the council’s agreement to delay the rollout of bin hubs in the gull bag locations to provide a space for greater dialogue.

I will continue to represent constituents’ views on the matter and I look forward to engaging more with residents, the council and heritage bodies.

Angus Robertson is the SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary

