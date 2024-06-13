Lawrence should hedge his bets- John McLellan

Hedge trimming issues can lead to neighbour disputes

Southside readers Keith and Julie Smith approached me with a difficult neighbourhood dispute over a high hedge.

After years of informal requests were unsuccessful, in June 2020 the Smiths paid £350 to Edinburgh Council for an application to have their neighbour’s trees reduced from over six metres high.

By February 2021, nothing had happened and after Mr Smith inquired about the delay, a tree inspector eventually visited in June 2021, but rejected the application, apparently because the overshadowing wasn’t too bad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Smiths went to the Scottish Government’s Planning and Environmental Appeals division and a reporter found the highest tree was over seven metres tall and a notice was issued to cut them back by February 2022. The neighbour then lodged a court appeal but that was rejected in November 2022, as “fanciful and without substance”.

Yet the hedge was still not fully reduced, and rather than enforce the notice, the tree officer apparently sought legal advice questioning its validity and the authority failed to carry out the work in its entirety.

After further visit from a council solicitor in November 2023, the original high hedge notice was endorsed, but then that decision was reviewed and four years after the Smiths paid their £350 and subsequently won their case, the council has still not taken full action.