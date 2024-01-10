League Against Cruel Sports still has a fight on its hands at 100 years old - Steve Cardownie

I have covered some of the activities of the League Against Cruel Sports in my column in the past and, as a member, I take a great deal of interest in its campaigns.

A mounted fox hunter rides through the Capital to highlight the fact that the cruel pastime of fox hunting is still happening

​This year is the League’s hundredth anniversary and to mark the occasion the League has issued a newsletter and videos detailing its work over the years.

It states that “For as long as hunting wild animals with dogs has existed, people have been opposed to it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The League Against Cruel Sports was founded in 1924 with the aim of banning fox hunting, stag hunting, otter hunting, hare hunting and hare coursing in the UK.

“On 19 November 2024 it will be 100 years since the League Against Cruel Sports’ first official meeting.

"At this meeting a vision was shared, a vision that animals deserve to live a life free of cruel sports. A vision which continues to guide our campaigning efforts today. Together, let’s finally end hunting in our hundredth year.

“Driven by compassion and empowered by knowledge, we protect animals on our sanctuaries, carry out investigations to expose law-breaking and cruelty to animals, and campaign for stronger animal protection laws.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The League has several Wildlife Reserves “which provide animals with a haven, one free of hunting and shooting. Home to an array of animals, we provide protection through ‘sporting rights’, as well as providing an environment where wildlife can thrive.”

It has a team of professional investigators who work tirelessly to make sure that effective and enforced animal protection laws are in place.

They also undertake the extremely important work of collecting the crucial surveillance required to bring those responsible for breaking the law to justice.

It runs a supporter-funded “Animal Crimewatch” service that allows members of the public to confidentially report cruelty to animals in the name of “sport.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The League continues to educate the public and policy makers through high profile work in the media and “expert behind-the-scenes” lobbying in Parliament. It also protects animals “through our campaigning; uniting voices to achieve change and strengthen laws.”

The League’s activities have included doing undercover work with investigators posing as hunters to film and photograph the cruel methods used during hunts -exposing the pain and suffering endured by animals in the name of so-called sport- which was previously hidden from public view.

It has also carried out undercover investigations into dog fighting and badger baiting.

These activities were on the rise, despite being illegal and the League worked closely with other like-minded organisations and the media to help stop them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The League is a campaigning charity and its campaigns against cruel “sports” are “at the heart of everything we do. Every campaign victory: whether that’s changing local or national policy or denying hunts access to land, brings us one step closer to ending cruel sports once and for all.”

A quick search of the League on the internet or on Youtube provides the viewer with a number of short films that demonstrate the need for such a campaigning organisation. https://www.league.org.uk/