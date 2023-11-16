League tables show council needs to work with private sector - John McLellan

Hardly a week goes by without one city league table or another, a handy way for consultancies, magazines and academics to generate publicity, but they can be useful barometers.

A quarterly Key Cities Tracker from a London-based consultancy, JPES Partners, shows Edinburgh climbing ten places to eighth in the UK

Edinburgh usually scores quite well in such ratings, particularly those relating to lifestyle and work opportunities, and the latest is a quarterly Key Cities Tracker from a London-based consultancy, JPES Partners, which shows Edinburgh climbing ten places to eighth in the UK.

Measuring economic vitality, Edinburgh’s performance is due to comparatively strong jobs growth, a “faster-than-average” population increase and a resilient housing market, although being behind Cardiff and Wolverhampton is nothing to crow about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was more good news with a report from agents Knight Frank that the value of investment in the commercial property market this year was ahead of the whole of 2022, with £596 million of deals completed compared to £555m last year.

Retail deals were worth £170m and set to be the best performance since 2017, which again signals confidence in what Edinburgh has to offer, but it also illustrates the problem the council will have in trying to force landowners to give up retail space to make way for housing, a key policy behind the new city plan.