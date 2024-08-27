Legacy of our Scots diaspora - Angus Robertson

Argentina's Alexis MacAllister kisses the World Cup trophy before the ceremony following FIFA World Cup final

It might be surprising to learn, but Argentina has the largest Scottish diaspora outside the English-speaking world, with an estimated 100,000 people claiming Scottish ancestry across the South American nation.

So, it was a pleasure to meet with Ambassador Mariana Plaza of Argentina to discuss the links between our two countries.

Scots in Argentina include the father of Argentinian footballer William Hutton, from Glasgow, who founded the forerunner of the Argentine Football Association. Today the Argentinian national football team boasts Alexis Mac Allister as one of its stars. No prizes for guessing where his last name may hail from.

Another key figure is RB Cunninghame Graham, a politician, writer, journalist and adventurer who was a founder of both Scottish Labour and the SNP. Indeed, he was my party’s first President. Born in Renfrewshire, he moved to Argentina to make his fortune cattle ranching and became known as a great adventurer and gaucho there and was affectionately known as Don Roberto.

Cecilia Grierson, is another Scot who made an impact there. The physician, reformer, nurse educator, feminist, and prominent freethinker features on 2000 Peso banknotes. She was the first woman to receive a medical degree in Argentina.

Whether Argentina or elsewhere, Scotland embraces opportunities to strengthen our international relationships. The Scottish Connections Framework has been developed to strengthen ties across the globe to the millions of people who have links—whether familial, educational, cultural, or beyond—with our nation.

I look forward to unearthing more links between Scotland and Argentina as the framework develops.