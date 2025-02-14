'Revolutionary' Leith is only 20 minutes in virtually any direction from artisan coffee, bakeries with artery clogging buns and snuggly bijou bars, says Susan Morrison

Sell the car, people, you no longer need it. Edinburgh City Council is leading the way building 20-minute neighbourhoods. Soon you will be in what can only be described as an easily accessible paradise.

Shops, schools and all the leisure you could possibly want is yours, and all you need is a stout pair of walking shoes. Or a bike. Presumably even a horse, but I haven’t looked into that. Your health will improve and the planet will be saved.

You can see the dream online in illustrations of traffic-free streets full of chic young women shopping, lithe lads jogging and little helmeted children on bicycles, not forgetting my own personal demographic, mad old people stoating about with sticks and walking frames. They usually have rather nice houses bordering this strollers paradise, awash with lushly planted pots and hanging baskets.

As ever, we in Leith are revolutionary and showing the way. Why, we’re only 20 minutes in virtually any direction from artisan coffee, bakeries with artery clogging buns and snuggly bijou bars.

Oh yes Stockbridge, Morningside and Corstorphine may claim that they, too, have all these goodies within walkable reach, but here in Leith we can boast that the craft beers being sold in those welcoming inns are produced within staggering distance of the bar.

We live in a little slice of heaven that can boast Newbarns, Moonwake and Campervan breweries all close at hand. In fact, if you really wanted to, you could probably do a booze walk of Leith with a taster stop every 20 minutes. Throw in gin stops at Lind and Lime, Old Poison and Leith Gin, take a quick hike along to the new Port of Leith distillery for a wee whisky nightcap, and you’ve got yourself a night to remember – if someone takes photos on their phone.

Down here we seem very keen to replace four wheels with two wheels. Some small local businesses have heeded the warnings of the danger posed by the internal combustion engine. It’s inspiring. No doubt spurred by the desire to prevent more damage to the planet, they have invested in new delivery systems such as bicycles and little fast-moving scooters. They’re just the right size to zip about the pavements, steered by young lads in black. Flinty-eyed they are. We know that because it’s the only bit of the face we can see, on account of the ski masks.

Obviously, they can only carry small packages. Couple of grams of this, a little envelope of that. Well, you wouldn’t want a laddie on a bike to move a sofa, would you? It would ruin his bicycle. And when I say “his”, I mean someone else’s. And when I say “invested”, I mean knicked.

We’re a closed little loop down here, and have been 20-Minuters for a long time. I’m not sure if it made us healthier, what with the buns and booze.

What would make life a little easier to promote the car-free dream would be pavements that haven’t been designed to take out the weakest in society. A gentle stroll can end in A&E if one of our slab-traps gets you. Doesn’t really help that the council seems on a constant digging drive down here.

The latest is a pull-up-the-pavement programme to put a cycle lane in. Ironically.