Leith Social promises a night oot to remember - Karen Koren
Patter, Pints and Pals is the strapline to our new shows the Gilded Balloon is presenting at The Pitt in Leith. It’s called Leith Social at the Pitt and we describe it as “The Perfect Night Oot”!! A brand new one of a kind variety and comedy night.
We worked with the Pitt Street Market organisers from Leith during the Fringe at our MultiStory venue, which was the NCP Car Park at Castle Terrace.
We turned the car park into an open-air venue with great street food on the floor below. It went well and we very much hope to resurrect the venue again for the Fringe 2022.
Working with The Pitt was great fun and led us to discussing future projects. We came up with Thursday nights at The Pitt Market – with scrumptious street food and a show.
We have booked acts from the Scottish Comedy and music scene and the first show will be on 25 November and every Thursday up until Christmas. We intend to keep it going throughout the year from January 2022.
Our first line-up starts with Jay Lafferty, a regular on BBC Scotland’s Breaking the News and one of the best comperes in the country. Also on the bill are Christopher MacArthur Boyd, the host of BBC Scotland’s Up For It and The Comedy Underground; Fern Brady, who most recently appeared on Dave's Travelogue show with Ivo Graham and Darren Hariott; Liam Farrelly, a 21-year-old stand-up comedian from Paisley who has guested on BBC Scotland’s Scot Squad; and Jesus L’Oreal, who came out of a non-verbal comedy routine portraying Jesus as a dancing 80s icon. He has since had many sell-out shows at the Fringe – his most recent being Still Nailing It.
There will also be acoustic music from local folk and trad scene. In addition to the great entertainment on offer there will be delicious street food and local beer. Doors open at 6pm and the show starts at 8pm so there’s plenty of time to have your tea.
Looking forward to presenting live work again, especially in Leith where there’s an appetite for comedy and music. Tickets are available on our website gildedballoon.co.uk.