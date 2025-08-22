Leith’s under siege Kirkgate can't be a Highway to Hell - Iain Whyte

Residents are concerned about antisocial behaviour in the Leith area

It seems some of Leith’s far left councillors have taken AC/DC being in town this week to heart as they’ve pretty much called the removal of two benches at Leith Kirkgate “Dirty deeds, done dirt cheap”.

The truth is that the council removed the benches at police request because they were the heart of an anti-social behaviour hotspot.

Local businesses and residents have described a “Highway to Hell” to the Evening News thanks to illegal drug use and dealing, discarded needles and broken glass, rampant shoplifting, intimidation of passers-by, fights and stabbings, and regular calls for medical attention after overdoses. “If you want blood (you’ve got it)”.

I do get that some older people and others would appreciate benches there to sit when they need it, but they can’t use them if the area has been taken over as a “Sin City”.

Where I do agree with the left-wing councillors is around the fact that our drug and alcohol services aren’t good enough. But rather than say they are inadequate or underfunded I’d say they are inappropriate. I don’t think it’s good enough to park people on methadone for years rather than help them get clean.

Indeed, the location is a problem because there are so many pharmacies drawing people from further afield for the very prescriptions that are supposed to help end the “chaotic lifestyles”, but don’t.

What’s inappropriate is to fail to challenge chaotic and anti-social behaviour when it is so obviously having a bad effect on the whole community.

In May 2024 I got a council committee to agree that we should ask the police to institute a problem-solving partnership to deal with anti-social behaviour at the Kirkgate.

I did so because it was highlighted in a survey about women’s safety, although I knew it was an issue anyway as a nearby resident. I was also concerned because it is a shopping area used by many of the residents of Restalrig in my ward.

I am pleased action is finally being taken, but this will take far more than removing the benches. It needs other agencies to get involved too with some police direction.

Maybe the dissolute Greens and Labour’s left wing consider “Hell ain’t a bad place to be”. For me, if the police plan is to enforce the law and make the place safer for everyone then, “For those about to rock, we salute you”.